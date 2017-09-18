 Len Lazarick On His New Book "Columbia at 50: A Memoir of a City" | WYPR
Len Lazarick On His New Book "Columbia at 50: A Memoir of a City"

2017-09-18

In the 1960's, the iconic developer and visionary Jim Rouse was inspired to create a new kind of city, one that was integrated and economically diverse, and which offered amenities like green space, recreation, and outstanding schools.  The result was Columbia, Md., which Money magazine called "the best small city to live in America."

Len Lazarick, editor and publisher of the website of MarylandReporter.com and resident of Columbia for over 40 years, joins us in studio to talk about his latest book Columbia at 50: A Memoir of a City.

