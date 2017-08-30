Click on the image for the list.

Wine Recommendations

Long Meadow Ranch Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley '15 **

Very nice, classic pinot, aromas/flavors or red cherry, tea, spices

Quality: **1/2

Price: $20-$40

Long Meadow Ranch Rosé of Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley '16

Weighty rosé, wild strawberries, bright acidity, needs food

Quality: **

Price: $20-$40

Long Meadow Ranch Farmstead Sauvignon Blanc, Rutherford, Napa '15

Undistinguished SB, not bad, but not memorable

Quality: *1/2

Price:

Long Meadow Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley '12

Quality: ???

Price: $40-$60

Long Meadow Ranch Farmstead Chardonnay, Napa '16

A lean chardonnay with a creamy texture and lemony sweetness

Quality: **

Price: $20-$40