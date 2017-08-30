Click on the image for the list.
Wine Recommendations
Long Meadow Ranch Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley '15 **
Very nice, classic pinot, aromas/flavors or red cherry, tea, spices
Quality: **1/2
Price: $20-$40
Long Meadow Ranch Rosé of Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley '16
Weighty rosé, wild strawberries, bright acidity, needs food
Quality: **
Price: $20-$40
Long Meadow Ranch Farmstead Sauvignon Blanc, Rutherford, Napa '15
Undistinguished SB, not bad, but not memorable
Quality: *1/2
Price:
Long Meadow Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley '12
Quality: ???
Price: $40-$60
Long Meadow Ranch Farmstead Chardonnay, Napa '16
A lean chardonnay with a creamy texture and lemony sweetness
Quality: **
Price: $20-$40