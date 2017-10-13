Maryland Collects: Jacob Lawrence At The Reginald F. Lewis Museum

Jacob Lawrence is one of the most important and renowned artists of the 20th Century. His paintings and prints offer rich portrayals of black life including his famed Migration Series which captured the mass migration of African Americans from the South to the North and Western US after the first World War, and his Toussaint L'Ouverture series about the famed leader of the Haitian Slave Revolt.

Now, over 50 of Jacob Lawrence’s paintings and prints are on display at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture to celebrate what would have been Lawrence’s 100th birthday. Charles Bethea joins Tom to talk about the Maryland Collects: Jacob Lawrence exhibition. Charles is the chief curator and Director of Collections and Exhibitions at The Reginald F. Lewis Museum.



The works of renowned painter Jacob Lawrence will be on display at the Lewis Museum until January 7, 2018. The museum is hosting several events in celebration of what would have been Lawrence’s 100th birthday. Tomorrow, author Lawrence P. Jackson of Johns Hopkins will discuss his biography of the legendary writer Chester B. Himes. That event begins at 1pm. Full list of events.