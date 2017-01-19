Related Program: Your Maryland "Maryland, The Free State" By Ric Cottom • 3 minutes ago Related Program: Your Maryland TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:20 During Prohibition, Maryland became known as "The Free State" due to widespread and fiercely defiant attitudes about the production, sale and consumption of alcohol. A red crab in a restaurant window meant that alcohol was served there during Prohibition. Tags: Your MarylandWYPR ProgramsTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content "The Jungle" By Ric Cottom • Jan 12, 2017 In 1906, Upton Sinclair causes an uproar when he publishes his book "The Jungle," a shocking expose of the conditions in the meat packing industry.