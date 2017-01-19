 "Maryland, The Free State" | WYPR
"Maryland, The Free State"

During Prohibition, Maryland became known as "The  Free State"  due to widespread and  fiercely defiant attitudes about the production, sale and consumption of alcohol. 

A red crab in a restaurant window meant that alcohol was served there during Prohibition.

