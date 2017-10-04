 Maryland Gold Medal Wine Winners | WYPR
Maryland Gold Medal Wine Winners

Credit marylandwine.com

Al and Hugh discuss some of the winning wines in the Maryland Governor's Cup Competition. Click on the image for the list. 

The Wines

Crow Barbera Rosé '16 

A full-flavored rosé with bright red fruit flavors

Price: Less than $20

Quality: ** 1/2

Boordy Pinot Gris '16  

An elegant, lean pg with pronounced mineral and lime flavors

Price: Less than $20

Quality: **1/2

Old Westminster Chardonnay '16 

A white Burgundy taste alike, creamy texture, citrus and mineral notes

Price: $20-$40

Quality: ***

Great Shoals Hard Plum '16

A crowd-pleasing bubbly, ideal as an aperitif, delicate and flavorful

Price: Less than $20

Quality: ** 1/2

Big Cork Cab Franc '15

A very impressive red, tastes like a big St. Emilion from a big year

Price: $20-$40

Quality: ***

Cool Ridge Cool Red '15 

Governor's Cup winner, a medium bodied red blend, Loire-like

Price: $20-$40

Quality: ***

Black Ankle Terra Sol '16

A gorgeous golden wine, based on Gruner Veltliner

Price: $40-$60

Quality: ***

