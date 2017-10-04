Maryland Gold Medal Wine Winners

Al and Hugh discuss some of the winning wines in the Maryland Governor's Cup Competition. Click on the image for the list.
Crow Barbera Rosé '16
A full-flavored rosé with bright red fruit flavors
Price: Less than $20
Quality: ** 1/2
Boordy Pinot Gris '16
An elegant, lean pg with pronounced mineral and lime flavors
Price: Less than $20
Quality: **1/2
Old Westminster Chardonnay '16
A white Burgundy taste alike, creamy texture, citrus and mineral notes
Price: $20-$40
Quality: ***
Great Shoals Hard Plum '16
A crowd-pleasing bubbly, ideal as an aperitif, delicate and flavorful
Price: Less than $20
Quality: ** 1/2
Big Cork Cab Franc '15
A very impressive red, tastes like a big St. Emilion from a big year
Price: $20-$40
Quality: ***
Cool Ridge Cool Red '15
Governor's Cup winner, a medium bodied red blend, Loire-like
Price: $20-$40
Quality: ***
Black Ankle Terra Sol '16
A gorgeous golden wine, based on Gruner Veltliner
Price: $40-$60
Quality: ***