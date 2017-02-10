Midday News Wrap: 02.10.17

Today marks the end of the third week of the Trump administration, and there was no let-up in the controversies the new president is generating. A federal Appeals Court ruling last night upheld a lower court’s stay on the president’s executive order temporarily banning refugee admissions and travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. The President attacked the judges involved in that decision; his nominee to the Supreme Court called those attacks “demoralizing.” Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the new Secretary of Education. Her confirmation was historic, for all the wrong reasons. Democrats convened at the Inner Harbor, struggling with a strategy to counter the Republicans’ dominance in DC. And the city of Baltimore has begun the year more violently than in any year since the 1970s.

Helping us sort out the week's news on today's News Wrap:

White House correspondent Jenna Johnson of the Washington Post. She joins Tom on the line from the Washington Post studios in DC; on the phone is John Fritze, Washington correspondent for the Baltimore Sun, and with Tom in the studio is A. Adar Ayira, program manager at Associated Black Charities.