Midday News Wrap 9.15. 2017

On this edition of the the Midday News Wrap: An IED explosion rocks the Parsons Green tube station in Southwest London during rush hour this morning leaving 23 people hospitalized. It is the fifth act of terrorism in Britain this year. The death toll from Hurricane Irma continues to rise as clean-up continues. At least 39 people on the U.S. mainland, and at least 43 people in the Caribbean have died as a result of Irma.

On Wednesday night, Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schummer issued a statement saying they a reached an agreement about DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The President, however, tweeted on Thursday morning that there was no deal. Also, the Department of Justice said this week that none of the Baltimore Police officers who were charged in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray will face federal civil rights charges in his death. Discussing these issues and more, Tom is joined by Michael Fletcher of The The ESPN's The Undefeated and from NPR studios in New York, senior reporter for climate and related issues at ProPublica, Andrew Revkin.