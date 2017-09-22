Midday News Wrap 9.22.2017

On this edition of the Midday News Wrap - President Donald Trump made his debut address to the United Nations this week in what has been considered by critics around the world as a natural disaster of the diplomatic variety. Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea and referred to Kim Jong-Un as "Rocket Man," a soubriquet the President appears to think is funny. Kim Jung-Un, however, found the Presidents comments to be less than amusing blasting Trump as a "dotard", and a "frightened dog".

Also, some Democrats are urging Bernie Sanders to exercise restraint, believing that the Vermont Senator is playing right into Republican hands as the Graham Cassidy health care bill heads to a vote next week.

John Feffer, director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies joins Tom on the line from Washington DC; and Kamau High, the managing editor of the Afro-American newspaper based here in Baltimore, is in studio.