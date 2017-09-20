Midday On Sports: Colin Kaepernick, Jemele Hill and The Right To Protest

Should Colin Kaepernick be playing in the NFL this season? Does the fact that he’s not playing have to do with how well he plays, or his sideline protests against police misconduct? Is a movement to boycott the NFL in support of Kaepernick, catching on?

If you haven’t been boycotting the games, what do you think of the Ravens first two outings this year? The defense is hot, and the offense is hot enough to win. How will their trip across the pond to play in London on Sunday affect their performance in the coming weeks? While the Ravens head to England, the Orioles are headed south, in the standings. What happened to a team that showed so much promise, so many times, this year? LaTasha Miles is a sports writer and commentator and the author of the book, When Football Season Turns You into His Side Chick. Mark Hyman, is Midday’s Sports Guru who joins us regularly. He’s on the sports management faculty at George Washington University, and he’s the author of several books, including Concussions and Our Kids: America’s Leading Expert on How to Protect Young Athletes and Keep Sports Safe, which he wrote with Dr. Robert Cantu. Milton Kent joins on the phone. He's the host of Sports at Large on WYPR; he also serves on the faculty of the School of Global Journalism and Communication at Morgan State University.