Nearly 70 percent of venture capital comes from outside of MD

Almost 70 percent of venture capital investments for start-ups in Baltimore are coming from outside of Maryland, according a Johns Hopkins report released last week. That is causing some businesses to relocate out of state, while others have stayed.

Venture capital investments are large sums of money—more than $5 million--given to start-up businesses to grow rapidly and see high profits, but they tend to be very risk.

So when start-ups need seed money—typically a million dollars or more--to get established in Baltimore, they turn to incubators, accelerators, and angel investment firms. That’s like hitting a double in baseball.

But, if a start-up wants to blast a grand slam out of the park investor Ben Seigel says, "It’s difficult. It’s difficult to get the large, early or later stages investment from investors in Baltimore city or even Maryland.”

Seigel is the executive director of Johns Hopkins 21st Century Cities Initiative, and one of the report’s authors.

"The concern is if we are so reliant on outside investors to help companies hit that grand slam, are we then going to lose those companies?” says Seigel.

In May of last year Graybug Vision, a spin-off from Johns Hopkins’s Wilmer Eye Institute, received $44.5 million from a California based venture capital firm and left.

That's because "investors like to sleep in their own beds" says Seigel.

So, with very few options for venture capital in Baltimore, why do start-ups stay here?

Luke Cooper, founder and CEO of Fixt, an on-demand mobile support company, and a long-time resident of Baltimore, started his business in 2014 at a 12-week accelerator program in Boulder, Colorado.

“I had always envisioned coming back to Baltimore, but it was quite difficult," says Cooper. "Because the offers between CO, New Orleans, California, and other places to continue growing the company there were pretty strong.”

Cooper says the power of resources in these other locations were much stronger than Baltimore.

“I think Baltimore has a unique advantage just given its geography and given its ethnic and diverse makeup," says Cooper. "Most cities don’t have that.”

Robert Lord, co-founder and CEO of Protenus, a medical data cybersecurity company, agrees.

“Fundamentally, Nick and I have always valued the Baltimore community," says Lord.

Lord and his co-founder, Nick Culbertson, were med students at Johns Hopkins University when they started their company in 2014. He says they see top tier institutions like their alma mater and University of Maryland as "the pinnacle of healthcare as well as this community engagement that we want to be a part of.”

Mid and upper level talent for Medical Technology start-ups is plentiful in Baltimore. Sebastian Seigur, founder and CEO of Emocha, a mobile video technology to make sure patients take their medication.

"You have some of the best minds in healthcare in this city," says Seigur. "So it makes sense if you are going to run a health IT company or start a health IT company to be based here."

Regardless of the type of start-up, CEOs are interested in the talent pool that institutions supply. Even Anders Jones, founder and CEO of Facet Wealth, a financial technology start-up, says so.

“We’re in FinTech so we need a mix of good technologies and people with experience in financial services," says Jones. "Baltimore is like the perfect place for that.”

Jones spent years in Silicon Valley and says it’s a saturated market of start-ups that it’s not good at real innovation.

“Then you come to a place like Baltimore where you have a place like Johns Hopkins that filled 500 patents last year, there aren’t that many organizations in Silicon Valley that are doing that," says Jones.

Ben Seigel from Johns Hopkins says in order for Baltimore to be even more appealing to venture capitalists he has a few recommendations.

“Just from an information aligning stand point we can create a better "Match.com"-system here in this city by connecting business that are growing with investors that are looking to make investments," says Seigel.

While many of the start-up CEOs have found a supportive community and culture to start their business in Baltimore, they also agree with Seigel's recommendation. Many small businesses would like to see local and state leaders creating a more visible platform for start-ups to succeed and draw in venture capitalists.

Seigel also says that rather than Maryland government programs providing direct loans or investments to banks or investment firms, they can provide grants to banks which “incentives the banks and investors to make higher risk loans than maybe they typically would”

Thus, helping Baltimore to maybe--just maybe--become the next east coast Silicon Valley.