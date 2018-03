The romance and horror of Edgar Allan Poe's life and works continues to enthrall people hundreds of years after he was born...On January 19, 2018, hundreds of people gathered at his memorial in Westminster Burial Ground to celebrate his 209th birthday and catch a glimpse of the mysterious Poe Toaster.

On this episode, we meet a diverse group of Poe devotees and learn more about this elusive literary figure in the process.