Northern Italian Wines

This week Hugh and Al give a nod to some wines from northern Italy.

Gregorina Sangiovese di Romangna Superiore **1/2 $

(A good blend between rustic and elegant approach)

Illuminati Mointepulciano d'Abruzzo Ilico '13 ** $

(Lean, tannic, but built for café drinking, needs food)

Cantine Sant' Agata "Baby" Barbera d'Asti '15 **1/2 $

(café wine par excellence, light, zippy, flavorful)

Massinotti Valpolicella Classico '15 *** $

(Very classy and refined, lovely, easy drinking, delicious)

Many of these fine wines can be purchased at Reds Wine and Spirits.