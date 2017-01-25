Northern Italian Wines

This week Hugh and Al give a nod to some wines from northern Italy.
Gregorina Sangiovese di Romangna Superiore **1/2 $
(A good blend between rustic and elegant approach)
Illuminati Mointepulciano d'Abruzzo Ilico '13 ** $
(Lean, tannic, but built for café drinking, needs food)
Cantine Sant' Agata "Baby" Barbera d'Asti '15 **1/2 $
(café wine par excellence, light, zippy, flavorful)
Massinotti Valpolicella Classico '15 *** $
(Very classy and refined, lovely, easy drinking, delicious)
Many of these fine wines can be purchased at Reds Wine and Spirits.