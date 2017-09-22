One Maryland One Book, Teacher's Perspective

Here is the copy: Each fall Maryland Humanities One Maryland One Book program brings together diverse people in communities across Maryland through the shared reading of one book. What some may not realize is that this program also serves as a valuable tool for educators. This week we offer a reflection from our archives. Nicole Little Cook, Library Media Specialist at Seneca Valley High School in Montgomery County, reflects on the 2014 One Maryland One Book, “The Distance Between Us: a Memoir” by Reyna Grande.

This is a rebroadcast.