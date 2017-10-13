 A packed Poly urges equity in school funding | WYPR

A packed Poly urges equity in school funding

By & 1 hour ago

Baltimore City Schools teachers go door-to-door in June looking to boost city school enrollment, and as a result, school funding.
Credit DOMINIQUE MARIA BONESSI

Hundreds of teachers, parents, elected officials, and other community members filled the auditorium at the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Thursday night to advocate for a more equitable approach to funding Maryland’s public schools. On the other side of their pleas was a state commission tasked with overhauling the current funding model. WYPR’s Rachel Baye was at the public hearing and joins Nathan Sterner to discuss it.

Tags: 
School Budget
Baltimore City Public Schools
State Politics
WYPR News

