The Peale Center: A Place for Everybody's Story

Credit Courtesy The Peale Center

The historic building near City Hall that houses the Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture, has a rich and varied past: once a fine arts space, a temporary City Hall, the first African American school, and even housed the water bureau. So it’s no surprise The Peale is being reimagined as a production center for storytelling. We talk with Nancy Proctor, the Peale's director, and Michael Burns, founder of the The Omnimuseum Project, about their upcoming collaborative effort, Be Here: EDU, a storytelling workshop all are invited to attend.

