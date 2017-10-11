Is President Trump Mentally Fit To Serve?

Is the 45th President of the United States unfit to serve in the nation's highest office? More than 64,000 mental health professionals have signed a petition that says that Donald Trump manifests a serious mental illness. They’ve told the members of the president's cabinet that Mr. Trump should be removed from office, under the provisions of the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

But how could those mental health professionals come to that conclusion without having spoken with Mr. Trump in person, and should they share an opinion about him without his consent to do so? And should the opinion of 64,000 mental health experts over-rule the opinion of the 64 million people who voted for him?

Joining Tom in the studio to address these critical questions is Dr. John Gartner. He is a psychologist, and the founder of an organization called Duty to Warn. He taught at the Johns Hopkins Medical School for 28 years, and he practices in Baltimore and New York. He has written two books, and he contributed an essay to a book released last week called The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President…

Joining Tom on the line from the studios of NPR in Washington, DC is Dr. Allen Dyer. He is an M.D. and holds a PhD in Medical Ethics. He is a professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at George Washington University Medical School. He was a member of the American Psychiatric Association’s Ethics Committee when the so-called Goldwater Rule was written more than 40 years ago…