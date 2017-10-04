 Pugh calls for stricter background checks after Las Vegas | WYPR

Pugh calls for stricter background checks after Las Vegas

By 43 minutes ago

Reacting to the shooting deaths in Las Vegas and marking Mental Health Awareness week, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh called today for the strengthening of background checks for gun owners today.

As more details emerge about gunman Stephen Paddock’s shooting rampage from the 32nd floor of a resort hotel, Mayor Pugh says she is concerned about Baltimore’s public stadiums, hotels, and other areas could be targets of similar tragedy.

“But I do believe as we move forward and look at the gun issue and how people register the guns," said Pugh. "I don’t know if we are going to start requiring people to have medical data before they pick up a gun."

Pugh suggested requiring mental health screenings before allowing someone to purchase a firearm, though she couldn’t pass judgment on Paddock’s mental state.

The mayor also said she met Monday with her emergency management team to assess how the city would respond to an incident like the one in Las Vegas and sited her efforts to curb illegal gun use in Baltimore city.

"You know that we attempted pass a strong law in Baltimore around guns and the access to guns and the penalties to carrying them," said Pugh.

That bill, passed by the City Council last month, imposes a one-year mandatory jail sentence on anyone illegally carrying guns.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Stadium Authority has begun reviewing security procedures at Camden Yards, which is overlooked by several downtown high rises.

