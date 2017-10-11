 Pugh releases plan to reduce homelessness | WYPR

Pugh releases plan to reduce homelessness

By 46 minutes ago

Credit Charlie Wambeke

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh released her $350 million plan to reduce homelessness in the city today, but at least one homeless advocate sharply criticized it.

The 26-page plan drafted by a homelessness workgroup, recommends increased affordable housing, eviction prevention, improving the capacity and quality of family shelters and services and promoting a housing first model.

Terry Hickey, director of the Mayor’s Office of Human Services, said the plan is to not let people get stuck "in any part of our homelessness system."

"So it is getting people off the streets quickly, giving them emergency shelter space or alternatives to shelter,” he said.

In the past, the city has relied solely on federal funds, but Pugh says businesses have a stake in this, too.

“It is realistic to expect state, federal, city, philanthropic and business communities, and national foundations to participate in this," says Pugh. "Absolutely.”

But Christina Flowers, a homeless advocate, was very critical of the plan.

“That’s not a plan!" she huffed.

She claims her organization, Real Care Providers Network, has housed 600 people in five years.

“It didn’t take me $350 million," says Flower.

The city has approximately 3000 people that are homeless. In the coming weeks, Pugh will be releasing more details on her plan to construct more affordable housing.

Tags: 
WYPR News
Tent City
Homelessness

Related Content

Tent city participants say Pugh is "doing her best"

By Oct 9, 2017
Dominique Maria Bonessi

Baltimore activists sharply criticized Mayor Catherine Pugh last week, tweeting she hadn’t done enough for tent city residents staying at the old Pinderhughes Elementary School. But the reality on the ground is different.

Pugh receives tweeted criticism from tent city organizers

By Oct 4, 2017
Dominique Maria Bonessi

 

Mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to release her $350 million plan to curb homelessness next week. But, tent city organizers tweeted the mayor isn’t moving fast enough.

Pugh has plan for homeless encampment

By Aug 23, 2017
Dominique Maria Bonessi

Mayor Catherine Pugh announced a plan today for a permanent solution for those homeless people camped out in front of city hall to seek housing. The mayor says she looked to charitable organizations for help. 