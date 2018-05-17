Pugh Touts Park Heights Plan

Mayor Catherine Pugh offered an update Thursday on her estimated $110 million plan to redevelop the blighted Park Heights neighborhood, which abuts Pimlico Race Course. She made the announcement just days before the Preakness is to be run at the aging track.

Pugh’s plan calls for acquiring and demolishing vacant buildings, putting up new, affordable housing and building a new school. She says its part of the effort to keep the Preakness, the second jewel in racing’s triple crown, in the city.

"The Preakness belongs in Baltimore," she said. "As a matter of fact, it is Baltimore."

Mike Braverman, commissioner of housing and community development, said there are six new public and private housing developments taking place in the area along with 36 demolitions underway and 212 still to come.

"Everybody knows the horse to bet on is Park Heights going forward. With this mayor there is a sense of urgency," he said.

That sense of urgency comes as the Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico, has said the aging track needs a major overhaul if it is to continue hosting a world-class event like the Preakness.