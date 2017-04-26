Remembering The Uprising Part 2: Activists See Some Progress In Their Communities

Following the 2015 Uprising, everyone from politicians to activists pointed to issues of systematic racism and inequality as the cause of the unrest. Today as we reflect on the 2 years since the Uprising sparked by the death of Freddie Gray we’ll check in with two activists who lead non-profits to talk about the work they’re doing and the work the city has ahead to achieve equity.

Ericka Alston Buck is the CEO of Maryland Community Health Initiatives Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides several services based programs in the Penn North Community, including the Kids Safe Zone and the Penn North Community Resource Center.

Sarah Hemminger is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Thread; that’s a community building organization that matches young people with a team of adults to provide reinforcement and support.