 Republican Senators Want to Legalize Semi-Automatic Rifles | WYPR

Republican Senators Want to Legalize Semi-Automatic Rifles

By 5 hours ago

Credit Rachel Baye

In the wake of the shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut a little more than five years ago, Maryland passed a law banning “assault weapons” and large-capacity, detachable magazines. The ban includes a long list of semi-automatic handguns and rifles, including AR-15-style rifles, like those used in several mass shootings, including last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Now Republican lawmakers in Annapolis are sponsoring a bill to remove the rifles and other long guns from the ban.

Sponsored by all 13 Republican members of the state Senate, the bill also repeals the handgun licensing requirements the 2013 law established, as well as the restrictions on certain types of ammunition.

Sen. Steve Waugh, the lead sponsor, told the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee on Tuesday that these parts of the law clearly didn’t reduce gun violence.

“The amount of gun violence that is committed with long guns is vanishingly small, and it’s roughly a 10th of what’s done with hands and fists,” he said.

In fact, he said, gun violence has only increased since the law passed.

“Why do we need to keep those clauses from that bill in the law if a, it hasn’t worked, and b, it only infringes on the rights of lawful, law-abiding citizens?” he asked.

Sen. Victor Ramirez, a Democrat who represents part of Prince George’s County, asked Waugh to clarify whether his bill would legalize AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles, the type of gun used to kill 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida last month. Waugh confirmed that it would.

Attorney General Brian Frosh sponsored the 2013 ban as a state senator. In written testimony opposing Waugh’s bill, his office noted that it also repeals the requirements that someone buying a gun receive basic firearm safety training and submit fingerprints for an enhanced background check.

The testimony said both of those requirements have been shown to reduce straw purchases — when someone buys a gun for someone else who doesn’t want his or her name attached to the gun.

“Tragically, the mass shootings with dangerous weapons of war that the Firearm Safety Act was enacted to prevent have become all too common in our nation,” the Office of the Attorney General wrote. “Repealing the ban on assault weapons, as this bill would do, would make Marylanders less safe.”

Tags: 
gun control
Gun Laws
guns
Gun Violence
Gun Bill
Attorney General Brian Frosh
General Assembly
WYPR News
State Politics

Related Content

Governor and Senate Leader Jockey Over School Safety

By Mar 1, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

State elected officials are proposing competing tactics to keep Maryland’s public schools safe from a possible gunman.

Speaking with reporters after Thursday's floor session, Senate President Mike Miller said he met with senators that morning about creating a "comprehensive" package of bills aimed at protecting schools. He promised at least four bills, including some boosting school social workers and placing armed security guards at schools.

State Republicans Push to Allow Guns in Church

By 9 hours ago
Rachel Baye

It’s legal in Maryland to carry a concealed weapon on private property, with or without a concealed-carry permit, as long as the property owner approves. Legislation under consideration in Annapolis would extend that concept to religious institutions.

Maryland Democrats Announce Bump Stock Ban

By Feb 1, 2018
Rachel Baye

Maryland Democrats are introducing a ban on bump stocks, the device used in the Las Vegas shooting in October that enables a semi-automatic gun to fire continuously without repeatedly pulling the trigger, they announced Thursday.


Loch Raven High School Lockdown

By Feb 15, 2018
Dominique Maria Bonessi

Loch Raven High School in Baltimore County was locked down for about 45 minutes Thursday after one student told administrators another was carrying a weapon.

It turned out to be a 10th grader with a pellet gun. He was taken into custody.

But the incident, coming the day after 17 people died in a shooting at a Florida high school, had a few things running through the head of one 11th grader, who identified himself as Jackson.  

Think of gun violence like a disease, lawmakers urge

By Feb 5, 2018
Baltimore City Health Department

Some state legislators who represent Baltimore in Annapolis are trying to increase state funding for programs designed to prevent gun violence before it happens.  The officials compared gun violence to a contagious disease at a press conference announcing the legislation Monday in South Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Pugh calls for stricter background checks after Las Vegas

By Oct 4, 2017

Reacting to the shooting deaths in Las Vegas and marking Mental Health Awareness week, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh called today for the strengthening of background checks for gun owners today.

Baltimore City Leaders React to Hogan's Address

By Jan 31, 2018
Rachel Baye

Baltimore City Democrats and others gave Gov. Larry Hogan’s State of the State address mixed reviews Wednesday.

Frosh has some sharp words for Sessions

By Aug 8, 2017

Maryland’s Attorney General Brian Frosh had some sharp words today for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session.

Public Safety Committee releases violence reduction plan

By Aug 3, 2017
Dominique Maria Bonessi

The Baltimore City Council’s Public Safety Committee released a violence reduction strategy today, a day after community organizations pleaded with Mayor Catherine Pugh to release her plan.

Legislature gives Frosh money to fight Trump

By Mar 29, 2017
Rachel Baye / WYPR

A bill passed Wednesday by the state Senate gives state Attorney General Brian Frosh up to $1 million to hire five attorneys to help his office challenge federal policy. The measure, which already passed the House, is a direct response to executive actions taken by President Donald Trump.

To curb gun violence, officials focus on repeat offenders, tough sentences

By Aug 30, 2017
Rachel Baye

The meeting of the Baltimore City Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Tuesday morning was closed to the public and to the press, but the city and state officials who attended said tougher sentencing practices was a major focus of the discussion.