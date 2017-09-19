Respectability Politics of Civil Disobedience; Are We Waiting For the Perfect Protest?

Protests in St. Louis continued last night following the acquittal of a white, former police officer, Jason Stockley, in the 2011 shooting death of black man, Anthony Lamar Smith. A recording device inside the former officer's vehicle captured Stockley saying he was “going to kill” Smith during a high speed pursuit. Based on video evidence, prosecutors accused Stockley of planting a gun inside Smith's car after he fatally shot him. Peaceful protestors marched through the city immediately after the verdict was made public, but by Friday evening, pockets of the protest had erupted in violence.

More than 150 people have been arrested so far, 9 police officers have been injured, storefronts and the St. Louis Mayor’s house have been vandalized. What should we make of demonstrations that turn violent? And how do we define that violence? Is civil disobedience always going to remain civil? In the 1960s, most Americans held unfavorable attitudes towards the civil rights movement. A 1963 poll showed that 60 percent had an unfavorable feeling toward the planned March on Washington, where Dr. King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech. In 1964, 74 percent said that since black people had made some progress, they should stop their demonstrations. By 1969, 74 percent said that marching, picketing and demonstrations were hurting the civil rights cause. Where does Dr. King’s philosophy of non-violence stand today? Do we have unrealistic expectations for civil disobedience in cities like St. Louis and Baltimore? Pastor Michael McBride co-authored a New York Times op-ed that asks are we Waiting For a Perfect Protest? Pastor Mike is the lead pastor of The Way Christian Center in Berkeley, CA. and the director of People Improving Communities Through Organizing's (PICO) Live Free campaign. Terry Anne Scott is an assistant professor of history at Hood College. Dayvon Love is a community organizer an activist who serves as the Director of Public Policy for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, a grassroots organization that advocates for public policy that supports black people. Bishop Frank Madison Reid III is the former pastor of Bethel AME Church in Baltimore and now a Bishop for Ecumenical & Urban Affairs in the AME Church. He co-authored the piece Waiting For a Perfect Protest?



