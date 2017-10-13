The BioHealth Innovation Index compared Central Maryland’s innovation cluster with the most prolific in the country, including Boston, Pittsburgh, and San Diego. Home to more than 70 federal labs, numerous research institutions, and more than 275,000 people working in the BioHealth industries—the region ranked #1 in talent, based on concentration of workers and level of education. Joining us today for Why Baltimore is Rob Crim, President and CEO of Vaya Pharma USA, a UMB BioPark company that makes medical food products to manage nutritional imbalances.