Rousuck's Review: Charlie Bethel's Solo "Call of the Wild"

Thursdays are for theater on Midday, so J. Wynn Rousuck is back with her weekly review of a local production. Today, she’s talking about The Call of the Wild at the Theatre Project in Baltimore. Call of the Wild is Charlie Bethel’s new solo adaptation of Jack London’s classic 20th-century novel. An audience favorite and an experienced theater artist both on and offstage, Bethel brings new life to the classic American tale.

Call of the Wild will run at the Theatre Project through Sunday, January 29th.