Rousuck's Review: The Christians At Baltimore Center Stage

The Christians, directed by Hana S. Sharif and written by Lucas Hnath, is set is a modern day Megachurch; the play explores what happens when the church's spiritual leader, Pastor Paul (played by Howard W. Overshown) stops believing in hell. The production features performances from local choirs including Greater Baltimore Church of Christ Choir, New Psalmist Baptist Church Choir and Community Choir of Baltimore Center Stage, a choir convened for this production. Center Stage transformed their theater for this production to look and feel like a church, audiences are invited to participate in the production as members of the congregation.

The Christians is at Baltimore Center Stage through October 8th. Click here for tickets.