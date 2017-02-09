Rousuck's Review: "Samsara" at Single Carrot Theatre

Unborn baby (Utkarsh Rajawat) looks on as Craig (Paul Diem) listens to his heartbeat inside Suraiya (Saraniya Tharmarajah)Credit Photo by Britt Olsen-EckerEdit | Remove

Theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins us every Thursday with her reviews of regional stage productions. Today she's here to talk about Samsara, a new play by Lauren Yee now on stage at the Single Carrot Theatre that explores good intentions and unintended consequences, in a story that takes audiences from Northern California to India. An American couple hoping to have a child engage a surrogate mother in India, whose pregnancy becomes an unexpectedly cathartic experience for her and the American parents. Their lives, and the life of the unborn child, intertwine in a karmic cycle of life, death and rebirth known to Hindus and Buddhists by the Sanskrit word, "samsara."

Samsara continues at the Single Carrot Theatre through Sunday, February 12th.

