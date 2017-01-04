Sardinia and Sicily (Lanterna Distrbutors)

Hugh and Al on their new favorites from Sardinia and Sicily.

* = decent ** = very good *** = superb ****= elite

Nicosia Vulka Etna Bianco '15 ** $

Smooth, polished white, good as aperitif

Nicosia Vulka Etna Rosso '14 ** $

Smooth, with a few rustic touches

Nicosia Nero d'Avola '14 ** $

Nicely rustic, big old rambly red

Mesa Primo Scuro Cannonau de Sardegna red '11 **1/2 $$

Grenache based, and it shows, wonderful wine, good value

Mesa "Buio" Carignola del Sulcis '13 red **1/2 $$

Sicilian take on Carinagne, explosive flavors, big and juicy

Nicosia Grillo Sicily '15 white ** $ VALUE

Very likeable white, soft, round and flavorful