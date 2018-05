Women are the fastest-growing group of veterans, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. And about half the country’s two million female veterans are of childbearing age. We meet Dr. Catherine Staropoli, medical director of women’s health at the VA and Zelda McCormick, a nurse and the program manager for the Women’s Clinic. They tailor the care veterans receive at the women’s clinic inside the Baltimore VA medical center.

We also visit a baby shower honoring new and expecting veteran moms.