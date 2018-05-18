Stories from The Stoop: Jason Newton

Paid or unpaid, a new career or the family profession--Americans spend most of their days working. A new exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Industry asks visitors to share thoughts and feelings about what work means in their lives.
We hear from Gillian Waldo, a graduating senior from Hopkins, who helped curate the exhibit. And from Beth Maloney, director of interpretation at the museum, who led students through this process.
The Baltimore Museum on Industry will be celebrating the 10th year of its farmers' market on Saturday with live music, kids activities, and free admission to the museum. More information here.
Youngsters from families where money is tight and education and job opportunities may have been limited often don’t see themselves as headed for college or a career. Enter: Next Generation Scholars, a state effort to tell pupils about college and get them on track.
We meet Nona Carroll, chief strategist for the nonprofit Maryland Business Roundtable for Education, which is working in five counties, and Aundra Anderson, coordinating Next Generation Scholars in Kent County.
Baltimore City has lost 10,000 people or more since 2015. Meanwhile, the state’s population is growing. Why are people leaving the city, and what can be done to stop the drain? We talk to sociologist Karl Alexander about how adapting schools to parents’ goals might keep middle-class families in the city. And University of Baltimore professor Seema Iyer, head of the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, talks about what neighbors can do to hold on to their communities.