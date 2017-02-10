 Stories from The Stoop: William Wright | WYPR
Stories from The Stoop: William Wright

William Wright talks about coming to America. You can listen to more stories, and learn about Stoop shows and The Stoop podcast here.

Learning English, Gaining Independence

By & 28 minutes ago

Each year Strong City Baltimore’s Adult Learning Center helps 600 students improve their English skills or prep for the GED. For residents who have immigrated to the city, English fluency can open career avenues and help them adjust to their new home. Regina Boyce, who oversees the Center, says peer support creates a sense of community among the students. We hear about the classes offered at the Adult Learning Center from Boyce and from Jiseon Yu, a South Korean immigrant who graduated from the program and now serves as a volunteer.

Strong City Baltimore and The Stoop Storytelling Series will present "Live and Learn: The Immigrant Experience," a fundraiser to benefit the Adult Learning Center. The event is February 17th at the University of Baltimore Student Center. Information here.

African Americans on the B&O Railroad

By & 22 hours ago

Courtney Wilson, director of the B&O Railroad Museum tells us about an exhibit about the jobs available to black Americans during the railway’s heyday. Stable jobs like porter and cook paid relatively well, but demanded long hours and often difficult conditions.

Superstar Athletes, Second-class Citizens

By & 22 hours ago

Jesse Owens is all most of us know about black athletes at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s Berlin, but a new film tells the stories of all 18 African-Americans who competed for the U.S. and won one-fourth of its medals that year.

Deborah Riley Draper’s documentary is titled, “Olympic Pride, American Prejudice.” It will be shown a week from Sunday, on February 19, at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Draper and the curator of the National Holocaust Museum. Information here.