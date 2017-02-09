 Superstar Athletes, Second-class Citizens | WYPR
On The Record

Superstar Athletes, Second-class Citizens

By & 1 hour ago

Jesse Owens is all most of us know about black athletes at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s Berlin, but a new film tells the stories of all 18 African-Americans who competed for the U.S. and won one-fourth of its medals that year.

Deborah Riley Draper’s documentary is titled, “Olympic Pride, American Prejudice.” It will be shown a week from Sunday, on February 19, at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Draper and the curator of the National Holocaust Museum. Information here.

On the Record

What's Behind Rising Prescription Costs?

By & Feb 8, 2017
David K / Flickr via Creative Commons

Been hit with sticker shock at the pharmacy lately? The American Medical Association says Americans pay more for drugs than any other country, and that their out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs rose 20 percent from 2013 to 2015. What’s behind rising prescription costs? What action on drug costs might we see from the Trump administration? From repealing the Affordable Care Act?

We ask Gerard Anderson, a health economist and director of the John Hopkins Center for Hospital Finance and Management. Plus, we’ll hear about proposal before the Maryland General Assembly to make drug pricing more transparent.

Refugees in Maryland Navigate an Uncertain Time

By & Feb 7, 2017
Farrah Arnold/Courtesy the International Rescue Committee

The last week and a half has been a rollercoaster for refugees, and the organizations that work with them. First there was President Trump’s executive order on immigration. It immediately suspended entry into the U.S. of people from seven countries, all majority Muslim, for 90 days. The ban also suspended entry of all new refugees for 120 days and Syrian refugees indefinitely. Then, last Friday, a federal District Court judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order blocking key elements of the order. Some refugees and other immigrants resumed traveling. The Trump Administration appealed. The federal court of appeals for the western U.S. is set to hear arguments this afternoon

Trump and the Federal Judiciary

By & Feb 6, 2017
Joe Gratz/Flickr via Creative Commons

All eyes have turned to the Supreme Court in the aftermath of President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. But while Gorsuch may be the most important judge Trump will nominate, he is far from the only one. The president also appoints federal appeals court and district court judges. President Trump comes into office with over 100 vacancies waiting to be filled. What is the state of the federal judiciary? How is it likely to change under Trump? 