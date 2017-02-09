Superstar Athletes, Second-class Citizens

Jesse Owens is all most of us know about black athletes at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s Berlin, but a new film tells the stories of all 18 African-Americans who competed for the U.S. and won one-fourth of its medals that year.

Deborah Riley Draper’s documentary is titled, “Olympic Pride, American Prejudice.” It will be shown a week from Sunday, on February 19, at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Draper and the curator of the National Holocaust Museum. Information here.