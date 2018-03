The night sky is filled with billions of stars … we marvel at them, far off in the distance, suspended in space millions of light years away. And we're more connected to stars than we might think. That's the message of our guest, astrophysicist Dr. Michelle Thaller. She's the Deputy Director of Science for Communications at NASA. She's also a presenter next Sunday, March 11, at the American Visionary Art Museum’s Logan Visionary Conference that focuses on ‘Two Views of Heaven: Spiritual and Scientific.’