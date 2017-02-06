Trump and the Federal Judiciary

All eyes have turned to the Supreme Court in the aftermath of President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. But while Gorsuch may be the most important judge Trump will nominate, he is far from the only one. The president also appoints federal appeals court and district court judges. President Trump comes into office with over 100 vacancies waiting to be filled. What is the state of the federal judiciary? How is it likely to change under Trump?

Maya Sen, a political scientist and an assistant professor at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, joins us along with Mark Graber, Regents Professor at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and a leading scholar on constitutional law and politics.