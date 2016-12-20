Tube Talk: Better Year For Actors And Producers of Color

It’s been an exciting year for actors of color on the big and small screens, we spend some time talking about the television hits and misses of 2016. The #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and controversy sparked a larger conversation about the lack of diversity in film and critical recognition when not a single actor of color was nominated for an Academy Award in 2015 or 2016.

Next year is already off to a better start. Kicking off the 2016-2017 awards season, 24 actors and producers of color are nominated for Golden Globes, which airs in January. Several of the actors are nominated for their roles on television shows including Issa Rae, the creator and star of HBO's Insecure, and Donald Glover, the creator and star FX's Atlanta. We'll talk about why those shows are resonating with audiences and critics.

Plus, if you plan on spending some down time camping out in front of the television during your holiday break, we’ll recommend the year's best binge worthy shows.

Bridget Armstrong is a producer on Midday. Jamyla Krempel is digital producer for WYPR. They’re both self-proclaimed television junkies and they both join Tom in the studio.

Bridget & Jamyla's Binge Worthy Picks