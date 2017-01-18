Tuscan Wines for Winter

Al and Hugh give their picks for the best Tuscan wines to drink this winter.
Strozzi Campo al Capriolo Bolgheri '13 *** $$
(Super-Tuscan red, smooth, silky, high quality from great region)
Strozzi Morellino di Scansano '12 **1/2 $$
(Sangivoese/Cilieglolo blend, fresh and fruity, very food friendly)
Illuminatti Riparosso Montelpulciano d'Abruzzo '14 *1/2 $
(Lean, tannic, but built for café drinking)
Grignano Chianti Ruffina '11 ** $
(Perfect wine for tomato sauce, 5 years old and drinking well)
Price and Quality Keys
$=less than $20 * = decent
$$= $20-40 ** = very good
$$$=$40-60 *** = superb
$$$$=above $60 ****= elite
Many of these fine wines can be purchased at Reds Wine and Spirits.