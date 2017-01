A new program offers a twist on traditional teacher mentoring groups. The Teacher Exchange pairs new teachers with the ultimate critics - students. Dr. LaMarr Darnell Shields is a recipient of a 2016 Open Society Institute Baltimore community fellowship. For the next year and a half he will be working on his project at Coppin Academy, a public charter high school in Baltimore.

Here is a link to a TEDxBaltimore talk by Dr. Shields.