Valerie Ervin: Democrat for Governor

Today, we continue our series of Conversations with the Candidates who will be on the June 26th primary ballot here in Maryland.

Tom’s guest today is Valerie Ervin. She is one of nine Democrats running for Governor this June. The winner will go up against Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the general election in November.

Last week, the former Montgomery County Councilwoman announced that she would be taking the place of her former running mate, the late Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, as a Democratic candidate for Governor. She is the second woman, and one of four African Americans running for Governor in the Democratic primary.

Ervin’s career includes politics, education and labor advocacy. She was the first African American woman to serve on the Montgomery County Council where she served two terms; she was only the 2nd African American woman to serve on the Montgomery County Board of Education.

Her running mate is Marisol Johnson, former Baltimore County school board Vice Chair. She is the first Latina to hold public office in Baltimore County.

Valerie Ervin also took your questions, emails and tweets. Like all of Midday’s Conversations with the Candidates, this program was streamed live on the WYPR FB page. Check out the video here.