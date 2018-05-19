WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

The royal wedding of Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, will take place on Saturday at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle at 7 a.m. ET (noon local time).

Members of the royal family are expected to arrive starting at 6:20 a.m. ET (11:20 a.m. local time). Prince Harry is scheduled to make his entrance with his brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, at 6:45 a.m., followed by their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Just at the stroke of 7 a.m., the bride, Markle is set to arrive with her mother, Doria Ragland.

Dean of Windsor, the Right Rev. David Conner, KCVO, will conduct the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate Prince Harry as Markle make their vows.

Update at 7:18 a.m. ET.

The Lady Jane Fellowes, who is the sister of the late Princess Diana, performed a reading from the Song of Solomon. Here is an excerpt:



"Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away. Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm; for love is strong as death, passion fierce as the grave."



Prince Harry was just 12 when his mother was killed in a car accident in 1997.

Update at 7:12 a.m. ET.

Details on Markle's dress have been released. It was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who last year became the first women to serve as Artistic Director at Givenchy.

It's also important at this time, as the opening hymn has been sung and Markle's veil has been taken down, to make sure you've looked at Camilla Parker Bowles' hat.

Update at 7:02 a.m. ET.

Prince Harry and Prince William are seated near the altar. Harry has been joking with the crowd, but he appears appropriately nervous.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have arrived. The queen looks wonderful in a pastel yellow suit. Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles have arrived, too. Markle's father will not be attending the ceremony because of his health, according to a statement from Markle. Prince Charles will walk Markle down the aisle.

A group of incredibly cute children will serve as bridesmaids and page boys at the wedding. They have arrived, too.

And now, we've finally seen the full dress. The ivory dress is simple and elegant. There are stunning details on her veil and the train. Markle is walking down the aisle.

Update at 6:42 a.m. ET.

The queen has given her official consent. Two thousand, six hundred and forty attendees are gathering on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Serena Williams has arrived. And in under an hour, the ceremony will begin.

With the assistance of English breakfast tea, we'll be live blogging the royal wedding ceremony from this page.

Early this morning, the official Order of Service was released. The service will follow Common Worship, the official series of services associated with the Church of England. The song that will end the procession of the bride and groom will be the Etta James recording of "Amen/This little light of mine."

We've just spotted Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, in a car on their way to the chapel. Markle is wearing a veil, and her white dress appears to have long sleeves, with a slightly off-the-shoulder cut. That's all NPR can reliably report for now.

Prince Harry has arrived with his brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who is his best man. He and William are dressed in military clothing – they both served in the British Army. They were greeted by cheers outside St. George's Chapel. The two men removed their gloves and hats before proceeding into the chapel. Prince Harry's hair looks more kempt than usual, but no, he did not go for the full clean-shaven look, as some predicted. According to the official Kensington Palace update, Her Majesty The Queen gave Prince Harry, whose new royal title will be Duke of Sussex, permission to get married in the uniform. It is the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

