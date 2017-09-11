What Ending DACA Means For Local Recipients and Business Leaders

Today, a conversation about the Trump administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA. Since Atty Gen. Jeff Sessions announced the end of DACA, serious questions have been raised regarding the impact of this decision on the young people who participated in the plan.

DACA was initiated by President Obama in 2012 and defers deportation for nearly 800,000 undocumented teenagers and young adults who were brought the US as children by their parents; it grants recipients a work permit and allows them to enroll in college and in some cases pay in-state tuition. It is not however, a path to citizenship. President Trump tweeted that he would give Congress six months to legalize DACA and then revisit the issue.

Tom is joined on the line with journalist Dara Lind, who covers immigration for Vox.com. Later we talk with David Rosario, whose State Farm Agency here in Baltimore employs four DACA recipients and one of those employees Nathaly Uribe Robledo, who immigrated to the US from Chile with her mother when she was just 2 years old.