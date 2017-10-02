What To Expect From The Supreme Court This Session

Today is the first Monday in October, which marks the beginning of a new term for the Supreme Court.

Last week, the courts decided to postpone hearings on President Trump’s travel ban, but the justices still have several contentious cases to consider. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, speaking to law students at Georgetown University recently, predicted it be, quote, “momentous.” They are expected to take on political gerrymandering in Wisconsin; voting rights in Ohio; religious exemptions from discrimination laws.

It is also the first full term for Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was confirmed last April, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Midday legal analyst Edward Smith joins Tom in Studio A. He’s a retired private practice lawyer, who's worked in the office of the State’s Attorney and he has argued cases in front of the Supreme Court.

Tom is also joined by Jamal Greene, the Dwight Professor of Law at Columbia Law School and frequent media commentator.

