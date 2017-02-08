 What's Behind Rising Prescription Costs? | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

What's Behind Rising Prescription Costs?

By & 4 minutes ago

Credit David K / Flickr via Creative Commons

Been hit with sticker shock at the pharmacy lately? The American Medical Association says Americans pay more for drugs than any other country, and that their out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs rose 20 percent from 2013 to 2015. What’s behind rising prescription costs? What action on drug costs might we see from the Trump administration? From repealing the Affordable Care Act?

We ask Gerard Anderson, a health economist and director of the John Hopkins Center for Hospital Finance and Management. Plus, we’ll hear about proposal before the Maryland General Assembly to make drug pricing more transparent.

Bills on price transparency: Senate, House

Bills on price gouging: Senate, House

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Refugees in Maryland Navigate an Uncertain Time

By & 23 hours ago
Farrah Arnold/Courtesy the International Rescue Committee

The last week and a half has been a rollercoaster for refugees, and the organizations that work with them. First there was President Trump’s executive order on immigration. It immediately suspended entry into the U.S. of people from seven countries, all majority Muslim, for 90 days. The ban also suspended entry of all new refugees for 120 days and Syrian refugees indefinitely. Then, last Friday, a federal District Court judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order blocking key elements of the order. Some refugees and other immigrants resumed traveling. The Trump Administration appealed. The federal court of appeals for the western U.S. is set to hear arguments this afternoon

More Than Words, Episode #1

By & 23 hours ago

Today we premiere a new series that will air on On the Record every Tuesday in February. More Than Words is a collaborative youth media group, radio project and podcast produced and reported by Baltimore City Public School students. The show hands over the microphone to youth so they can report and tell personal stories they feel journalists sometimes neglect or get wrong. 

Trump and the Federal Judiciary

By & Feb 6, 2017
Joe Gratz/Flickr via Creative Commons

All eyes have turned to the Supreme Court in the aftermath of President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. But while Gorsuch may be the most important judge Trump will nominate, he is far from the only one. The president also appoints federal appeals court and district court judges. President Trump comes into office with over 100 vacancies waiting to be filled. What is the state of the federal judiciary? How is it likely to change under Trump? 