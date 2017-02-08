Been hit with sticker shock at the pharmacy lately? The American Medical Association says Americans pay more for drugs than any other country, and that their out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs rose 20 percent from 2013 to 2015. What’s behind rising prescription costs? What action on drug costs might we see from the Trump administration? From repealing the Affordable Care Act?

We ask Gerard Anderson, a health economist and director of the John Hopkins Center for Hospital Finance and Management. Plus, we’ll hear about proposal before the Maryland General Assembly to make drug pricing more transparent.

Bills on price transparency: Senate, House

Bills on price gouging: Senate, House