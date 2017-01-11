Winter Beers

Audio for this segment will be posted by the end of the day.
Recommendations
Bellhaven "Wee 90" Scottish Ale ***
(Dark, rich, lively, complex, very malty, excellent)
McEwan's Scottish Ale **1/2
(Warm and comfortable, a cozy brew for chilly weather)
Harviestoun "Old Engine Oil" Black Ale **
(Dark, thick and tasty, but not terribly heavy)
Heavy Seas "21" Anniversary ale, Imperial Rye ESB (pint bottle)
(Unique, robust, rye influence, high in ABV but supple)
Fuller's ESB **1/2
(All about sweet malt flavors in a full bodied format)
