Winter Solstice Concert Preview: Helicon, Charm City Junction, In Our Studio

The Midday studio is filled this hour with the iconic sounds of Helicon, the Celtic-inspired trio of Robin Bullock, Chris Norman and Ken Kolodner. Their Annual Winter Solstice Reunion Concerts are one of Baltimore’s most beloved holiday traditions. Tomorrow these three world-class musicians reunite for their 31st Winter Solstice concert at Goucher College, playing Scottish, Irish, Appalachian and other world music. But today, in keeping with our own tradition here at WYPR, they’re live in our studio – along with members of the roots music group Charm City Junction, including Ken's son Brad Kolodner, Patrick McAvinue, Alex Lacquement and Sean McComiskey. These world class musicians are sure to warm your heart on this chilly day. So, settle back and get ready to enjoy some musical magic!

The 3:30 performance of the Winter Solstice Concert is sold out. For ticket information for the 7:30 performance, click here.