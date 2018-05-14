The Wonders of Nature with NHSM

Warming weather is a great excuse to get outside. The Natural History Society of Maryland offers hands-on opportunities for lay people and experts to observe nature’s wonders --shoulder-to-shoulder -- out in the field. We meet educator and master gardener Judy Fulton, who hosts bi-monthly workshops that focus on identification of native and non-native plants and invasives. And naturalist and entomologist Nick Spero tells us about ‘fossil-hunting meet ups,’ opportunities to raise moths and butterflies at home and the many resources available to the public. NHSM is hosting their fundraising gala Cabinet of Curiosities on May 19. For information about all of the programs, visit the NHSM site here.