Midday's Guide to Holiday Wines and Spirits

Christmas is less than week away, and while the halls may be decked, the pressure is on to adorn the centerpiece of every holiday celebration, the table. As we skid full steam ahead into Christmas and New Years, many of us will have to confront the tricky task of choosing the right wines for holiday celebrations.

Hosts and guests alike will be perusing the aisles of wine stores trying to decide between Rioja or Priorat, Pinot Gris or Grigio and what exactly does one pair with green bean casserole?

For this edition of Midday, we present a show all about wines to share (or not share) with friends and family this Christmas. We've gathered a panel of experts to help alleviate a bit of the holiday stress.

Joining us in Studio A, the hosts of WYPR’s Cellar Notes. Journalist and food and wine enthusiast Al Spoler and Hugh Sisson, the founder of Heavy Seas Brewery.

Click on the link below to view a list of recommended wines.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/16ViTRyN81VQ3Ct4NRDyTgTY53JjYgV9dpULEhMA_rzE/edit?usp=sharing